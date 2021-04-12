Budside was curated to educate, inform and provide a relaxing atmosphere for our valuable customers. We carry a variety of cannabis products, accessories and items to ensure you find exactly what you’re looking for. But what if you don’t know what you want just yet? As soon as you walk into our store, you will be greeted by our wonderful team of bud tenders. Our knowledgeable employees will provide you with in-depth information in regards to the products you’re interested in and may even help you discover a new favourite. At Budside, we strive to keep the mood uplifting, refreshing and light. Come stop by and let us make your shopping experience a breeze.