Jirvine1 on August 24, 2019

Sure the quality of weed changes per harvest (which will happen if you grow your own. Or buy else where). Everyones high is different. Different bud tenders have different ways of describing pot experience. I find I always get the best service when I tell my bud tender serving me how I react to certain strains I tell them ones I like, flavors, kind of buzz that I'm looking for. And then I ask what they would recommemd for me to have in a sativa and indica, than I like to know their favourites as well. Always great vibes. Good energy. Music always playing and it never has any ads!