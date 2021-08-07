Follow us! Instagram - instagram(dot)com/canntinacanntina/ Facebook - facebook(dot)com/Canntina At Canntina we know cannabis, because we use cannabis… We’re not here to idolize derogatory words or bore you with corporate details, we’re here to provide a welcoming, safe space for you to access your weed! We like quality cannabis. And know the difference between cannabis flower that has proper humidity levels and that which has expired. We can tell you the difference between strains. Properly, with management and staff who test the product on a regular basis, because we love cannabis. This allows us to extract the facts from all of the smoke and mirrors of this fancy, new marketing lingo, and communicate these insights to you, the customer. This is our mission and prerogative at Canntina. We’ve got our first location open at 725 Nelson Street, Vancouver, BC. Another location is in the works at 2223 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, BC. The menu reflects what’s currently accessible to us in BC, but we’re happy to take your product requests so we can expand our offerings. Please let a staff member know what you’re interested in, or drop us a line online.