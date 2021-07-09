I thought I would be able to hold out alot longer going into a store but my normal guy and backup were both out of the city and busy for too long and I cracked and did what I said I wouldnt do lol could not resist not waiting around for anyone, prices arnt crazy stupid so that was nice, still gonna see my guy but I will for sure be back
First visit to this new store. Staff are super friendly, knowledgeable and not in a rush to push you out the door. Beautiful store. Many great products from a variety of growers. Unbelievable prices, not sure how my blackmarket guy is going to compete anymore unfortunately. Can’t wait to hit the store again.
3rd visit here in the last week on my way home from work. Was only going once this week but there was a bunch of stuff I wanted to try and was quick the first visit so figure worth a shot being quick again. The decorating in there had me zoned out lol looks cool
Yes! love this location, it's on my route home from work. The guy who helped me was really knowledgeable about the product and seemed to genuinely want to help me find the best strain for my needs. Also, lovin the decor in there - good vibes
Pretty awesome new spot open with really good prices, just rolled off Granville a couple feet and I was inside. The inside is really nicely done and feels really relaxing and calm, nice to have a store with a good selection in the area