Great people and a very clean, nice store but I said last time I bought legal cannabis I'm never doing it again because it's not that good and you don't know what you're getting and yet again I was given less than I paid for. I paid over 10$ more than street prices for 7gs but walked away with only 6.5g, very disappointed and lesson learned.

Cannabis store said:

We are sorry to hear that you had that experience. Cannabis sold in our shops is already sealed and stamped by the licensed producer and therefore, we do not have a role in quality control. However, we are actively tracking and gathering customer feedback in order to stock products preferred by our customers. Please send an email to info@fireandflower.com detailing the name and type of cannabis your purchased so that we may record this issue and eliminate it from our roster if this is a problem that persists. Some LP's do "over-weigh" their cannabis before packaging it, as they are aware that the product dries considerably between processing and when it is purchased by a customer, though is not a practice of all LP's. Guidelines dictated by Health Canada do not allow licensed producers to package cannabis that is above a certain level of moisture content, as moisture can lead to mold. The thought is that the cannabis can always be re-hydrated, but should not be over-hydrated when sold. This is why legal cannabis is often described as being much drier than cannabis found on the black market. We do expect that the quality and pricing of cannabis products offered will continually improve, as suppliers and retailers adjust to legal market regulations - especially with thanks to customer feedback like yours!