Very nice employee who greet you and help you by asking you with great question to find the perfect type of product, and there isn’t a rush to choose a product in line. You first choose the product then go in line witch is perfect for when you’re new or not shure what to pick
Cannabis store said:
Thank you so much for your review! We are glad that you love the York Street shop. Our cannistas strive to make you feel comfortable with every visit. We can't wait to see you again!
applesap87
on November 4, 2019
Great people and a very clean, nice store but I said last time I bought legal cannabis I'm never doing it again because it's not that good and you don't know what you're getting and yet again I was given less than I paid for. I paid over 10$ more than street prices for 7gs but walked away with only 6.5g, very disappointed and lesson learned.
Cannabis store said:
We are sorry to hear that you had that experience. Cannabis sold in our shops is already sealed and stamped by the licensed producer and therefore, we do not have a role in quality control. However, we are actively tracking and gathering customer feedback in order to stock products preferred by our customers. Please send an email to info@fireandflower.com detailing the name and type of cannabis your purchased so that we may record this issue and eliminate it from our roster if this is a problem that persists.
Some LP's do "over-weigh" their cannabis before packaging it, as they are aware that the product dries considerably between processing and when it is purchased by a customer, though is not a practice of all LP's. Guidelines dictated by Health Canada do not allow licensed producers to package cannabis that is above a certain level of moisture content, as moisture can lead to mold. The thought is that the cannabis can always be re-hydrated, but should not be over-hydrated when sold. This is why legal cannabis is often described as being much drier than cannabis found on the black market.
We do expect that the quality and pricing of cannabis products offered will continually improve, as suppliers and retailers adjust to legal market regulations - especially with thanks to customer feedback like yours!
Mecca75
on October 24, 2019
Awesome staff. Very friendly and knowledgeable. Staff knew pretty much all the products they sold. If they were unfamiliar they would call on another person speak of the product. It seemed like certain staff specialized in specific areas but also had knowledge on most of the products. Having trained staff is a time saver plus just makes you feel like you’re dealing with professional people. Highly recommend this store.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you so much for your review! We greatly appreciate you taking the time to tell us why you love our shop so much. Our cannistas and cannabis educators strive to share their wisdom with everyone that walks in the door. We can't wait to see you again to make your next visit even better!
hunnybugger
on October 17, 2019
The selection and staff were pretty good. But without any online menu, it's not really worth a trip not knowing what I can get there.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for your feedback. At this time, we do not offer any online services for the Kingston or Ottawa shops such as a menu board. However, we recommend calling the shops directly to see what they carry in stock.
Jusawh
on October 1, 2019
Only been twice. Super nice and staff is lovely. No menu online prevents me from ever visiting this location.
Cannabis store said:
Thank you for taking the time to give us this feedback. Unfortunately, as per Ontario's provincial regulations we cannot legally offer any online services for Ontario shops at this time - including online menus. We are aware that other cannabis retailers have taken the step to offer unregulated services in Ontario, but Fire & Flower will always adhere to provincial regulations in order to ensure continued service for our customers.
PeachesBB88
on June 28, 2019
Employees are very helpful and informative. Great service and great selection.
YoPierre36
on May 15, 2019
Decent layout, staff was ok, friendly but didn’t seem to know the product very well which I’d consider more important than aesthetic any day. Overall the strain I was suggested wasn’t what I asked for but was still good, nice quality. I would go here again.
TeamScienceOttawa
on May 8, 2019
I guess the first thing I'll get out of the way is the very real problem of lack of accessibility for those in wheelchairs, and it is for this reason alone that I'm giving this store a 3/5 stars for service. When the accessibility problem has been resolved then you can consider it a 5/5.
I've been here twice because it's location is rather excellent being located in the Byward market area and not too far from a future LRT station. I can see this store being the hotspot for tourists.
I deducted a point for atmosphere because the store lacks a lobby, so when the store is full (which it often is right now) you're forced to wait in a lineup outside. But I think the volume of visitors will dissipate as more stores open throughout the city.
Inside you'll see monitors displaying the strains available and their prices, plus there's tablets you can pick up if you want to search for anything specific. They also have this display with cards for every available strain that you can just take and bring over to the counter to place an order.
Overall this is a good store but there's definitely issues they'll need to address should they have any plans on being the top dispensary in Ottawa.
RosePit
on May 6, 2019
Very nice inside and very friendly staff! There are many staff to help you decide what strains to buy and even an informative wall with cards with the names of all the strains they have in stock and their effects. The store also has a sit down area with tablets where you can check the stock yourself and browse their inventory.