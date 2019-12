epaulin22 on December 30, 2018

Felt like walking into an Apple store. The staff were all really friendly and walked around with their tablets to help you figure out what you wanted/ needed and made great recommendations. I ended up getting some Alien Dawg, it was a great recommendation but the product itself was very very dry. I would strongly recommend New Leaf but I think I might try something else and hope the product is a little bit better. Would also be nice if the menu boards weren’t down but that was only temporarily