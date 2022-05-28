Oceanic Cannabis & Coffee - Sweetlands
2213.6 km away
Pickup available Free No minimum
192 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Oceanic Cannabis & Coffee - Sweetlands
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
store Hours (Newfoundland Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
12pm-5pm
Photos of Oceanic Cannabis & Coffee - Sweetlands
Show all photos