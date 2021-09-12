I have yet to enter legal cannabis store, This store just opened up by me and thus far am impressed. The staff are extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I was greeted by a lovely gentleman when I entered, he pointed me in the right direction of the product I was looking for and and answered all my questions regarding the different options. I was then cashed out by what appeared to be the owner, who continued the fantastic customer service both having a great attitude and made me feel more than comfortable with this being my first cannabis store visit. I will definitely be visiting this beautiful store again both for the product and great customer service.