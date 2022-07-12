Prepare to be amazed! We’re stok’d to introduce you to our Canadiana themed cannabis wonderland in Niagara Falls. Stok’d Niagara is a record-setting high, complete with a 7ft beaver, a carving wall, and in-door fire pit that doubles as a rolling station. Shop online or visit us by car, bike, or a quick walk from the Falls, the casinos, and Clifton Hill. Whether you call the Falls home or simply a great place to visit, we’re thrilled to provide you with the best selection of cannabis, the most educated staff, and the most incredible cannabis experience in the region.