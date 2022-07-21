The employees were very knowledgeable about the products and the deals they had going on. The atmosphere was very welcoming and the service was great. I was able to go in get what I was looking for and leave with ease for those who may be in any kind of rush this is a great shop. The experience overall I would say hands-down 10/10.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and more when you sign up!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.