Mangofan on September 19, 2019

Absolutely love this store! Was lucky I got there when there was no wait to get in! Really impressed with there products and prices! Way better prices then 3 other stores I have been to. My only issue is the staff is not that knowledgeable and helpful! I had asked for pre rolled tips, and was given OCB charcoal tips. When I got home and used them I had a horrible experience with them - disgusting brown gunk was oozing out of it. I private messaged the store on Facebook and they read it and never responded! Pretty crappy service! It only takes a few minutes to respond to a couple of questions over a product you sold me that isn’t anywhere on the internet. Other then crappy service, this will probably be my main go to store as the prices are right.