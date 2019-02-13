1badgood
easy to get into and out of. lots of parking.open till 9pm.
4.0
10 reviews
I get the same grumpus every time I come here, unfortunately. I know everyone has their days and I know how frustrating constant questions about cannabis can be. But smile ! Don’t just point at a board when asked something, engage ! That tip jar will be fuller just saying! Great place but some staff are just annoyed by the customers and it’s very obvious. We all are annoyed with the govts. Process on this so can’t we all just get a bong?!
So impressed by this store and those who run it. Best Cannabis Store I've been to yet, as it has the most options of strain varieties I've encountered so far in a physical shop. SO MUCH RESPECT FOR YOUR ECO-FRIENDLY EFFORTS TO SAVE WASTE BY ACCEPTING TO TAKE BACK EMPTY CONTAINERS SO THEY CAN BE RECYCLED. First place I've seen to do this around here. Thank you for leading the way in this industry not only by example by making eco-conscious business decisions, but also by providing top quality Cannabis products, offering resourceful guidance to shoppers, and providing stellar customer service. You've easily earned me as a proud and loyal local customer!
Absolutely love this store! Was lucky I got there when there was no wait to get in! Really impressed with there products and prices! Way better prices then 3 other stores I have been to. My only issue is the staff is not that knowledgeable and helpful! I had asked for pre rolled tips, and was given OCB charcoal tips. When I got home and used them I had a horrible experience with them - disgusting brown gunk was oozing out of it. I private messaged the store on Facebook and they read it and never responded! Pretty crappy service! It only takes a few minutes to respond to a couple of questions over a product you sold me that isn’t anywhere on the internet. Other then crappy service, this will probably be my main go to store as the prices are right.
We both know that you don’t have 40 to 50 strains...you have good product for short periods of time and then you have low thc strains that aren’t popular. Its weird that they are never crossed off the high tech paper menu...why have the big fancy tv monitors if you don’t update the screens with what you currently have in stock?
Really like this store. But I think they may be a bit held back by their lack of technical expertise. The online menu does not include terpine profiles. The staff requires a bit more training. Posed a simple question (re: cleaning a vape) to a retail staff member (which I knew the answer to) and was pretty much told that they didn't know, and didn't know how I might find out. Not sure if that's an individual issue, or a training issue. Honestly, I'm a bit concerned about this operation when edibles become legal. Product knowledge is going to a must in this burgeoning industry. My hope is that these are merely growing pains, and not an indication of the commitment of the management team. Haven't had a bad strain yet. But their selection is pretty limited compared to some of the other stores I've been to. Overall, I would absolutely recommend TNH to friends, and family. And I will continue my patronage of this fine establishment.
Staff are excellent, well trained and very knowledgeable. Many strains sell out quickly, so be there on stock day. Always new products to try because of the ever changing menu. Just wish there were more 1 gram options, but that's not the stores fault it's what the suppliers provide. I love campfire for all day burning and blue dream for 🌃.
I enjoy visiting, but hate to feel I'm indecisive upon arrival. Which is not the case, the deal is each store is allotted a certain amount of product via channels per week. Buy, on the load day, so... get the app to be alerted for fresh reup of product. Then let the good times roll.
I had no idea what to expect when purchasing legal cannabis. Fortunately there was Steph who after a short conversation,knew exactly what I was looking for. Thanks Steph, "Sunrise" is now my favorite too!
Me and my husband visited canada from the united states. We visited this store twice on our visit. We love you guys. Wish we could move to canada!!