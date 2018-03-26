Westcanna to me, had the most fantastic atmosphere when it came to signing up its members and introducing them to the fantastic product they have available. As well as a smoke shop, Westcanna provides top quality local grown bud that is impeccable. Despite the price for high quality strains (which I probably should've expected), I didn't go over my budget. The staff are inviting and courteous; they provide you with the best one-on-one experience. If you're looking for a one stop shop for just about all of those elevated needs, this is the place.