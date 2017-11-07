20 Reviews of WestCanna
O........0
November 7, 2017
Yee I love this place I come here all the time and they always have really good weed.
j........5
August 20, 2016
DO NOT GO HERE the worst service made me feel like a criminal. I am an MMPR patient with a National MMPR Card I have a few memberships at a few Vancouver dispensaries and some national ones, I went here to just see what products they had and I was stopped at the door and said I can't come in unless I have a membership they asked me to sign up and sit with a doctor( I already have a card from my neurologist). I didn't bother getting a membership as they don't allow dogs inside and I didn't want mine waiting outside. All I wanted was 5 min to walk around just see what products and pricing they had but window shoppIng isn't allowed unless you sign up first. Sorry WestCanna ya just lost a potential $1500/month customer anyone looking for good service/products/dog friendly and great atmosphere do not waste time here.
M........p
August 29, 2016
Just opened recently near me and have to say it's one of the best stores in Vancouver. I was warmly greeted on my first visit and was shown around the store by the well informed staff member and have had no complaints since. The organic line is great but a little expensive but I guess you pay for quality.
e........y
September 3, 2016
nice and clean dispensary, bought 1/8 sour diesel and 1/8 blue dream for $50 :))))))))))). check it out
c........1
August 26, 2016
Very nice setup, staff are super nice and helpful. booked my appointment over the phone, and got my membership for free :). Great selection, went there for sour diesel and ended up with White Castle and ice wreck as well lol. Staff's recommendations are GREAT, next time I'll let them pick for me :)))). nicest dispensary i have ever seen :))))
m........i
November 20, 2016
Great service, Amazing selection and inventory with knowledgeable staff. Couldn't ask for better. Prices were higher than what I was used to, but they carry superior strains and are super helpful so it's worth it. They also carry tinctures, creams, and cbd caps which some of the cheaper places do not. Glad I walked in, and I will be bringing my business here from now on.
E........n
March 26, 2018
“This place is awesome, they've got a good selection of indicas, sativas and hybrids., The design is beautiful and friendly. I would absolutely go to WestCanna again.”
k........i
June 2, 2017
Great place.
D........e
December 2, 2016
The picture of professionalism. These folks take what they do seriously and it shows in their products and environment. Plus they give you a cool photo ID when you become a member.
S........7
August 17, 2016
Such an amazing atmosphere. I've never seen a dispensary like this one. The staff is very knowledgeable about the strains and very helpful. There is a full range and variety to fit the budget but what I appreciated the most was their great quality strains. I felt extremely comfortable and welcomed. I am definitely a fan of this place and will definitely be coming back. I tried the purple kush and was very impressed. Very nice relaxing happy high, great to smoke, and a very nice scent. I'll be coming back to try their true OG and pink kush.
r........y
March 17, 2017
These guys have incredible service and selection. The budtenders really know what they are talking about and so friendly!
V........T
March 20, 2017
Westcanna has a great open feel to it. very clean and tidy. a large amount of strains at your finger tips. But this causes issues too. too much to sort through, they need to figure out a slightly more stream lined way of displaying information about their strains. But otherwise very primo. a star off on service due to the guy I dealt with made me feel rushed with my choice which was not all that enjoyable.
j........6
August 16, 2016
I really liked their setup. The store is very nice and cool, chill music. Staffs are super nice, professional and knowledgeable. They have a very good selection of strains. Organic line was very interesting for me. Tired the super lemon haze and loved it. It had a long lasting high for me. Very clean ash and very white. This was my first time trying an organic strain , more expensive than regular ones but definitely worth it.
h........2
August 21, 2016
Best and most Knowledgeable staff in Vancouver, beautiful Clean location, one block from the Cancer Center, very helpful and Professional, top line selection, 8 Organic strains, they carry the best meds, Tinctures, arthritis Balms, massage oils, all the accessories, great vibe, discreet. This is what all Dispensaries in Vancouver should be like, Love this place, Good luck and lets see more of them in our city.
C........4
August 23, 2016
went there for shatter, ended up buying 1/8 of ice wreck and 1/8 lemon Thai, great service, 10 min to sign up and got my diagnosis too.
Z........m
June 5, 2017
This place is awesome, they've got a good selection of indicas, sativas and hybrids, as well as concentrates and accessories for smoking. The design is beautiful and it inspires creativity and welcoming. I would absolutely go to WestCanna again.
A........r
August 18, 2016
nicest dispensary in Vancouver, great products , great service. loved it. :)
s........d
February 18, 2017
DEFINITELY my favorite dispensary. Friendly and knowledgeable budtenders, chill music, nice decor, reasonable prices, great selection, this place is everything you could want in a dispensary.
b........d
June 2, 2017
Westcanna to me, had the most fantastic atmosphere when it came to signing up its members and introducing them to the fantastic product they have available. As well as a smoke shop, Westcanna provides top quality local grown bud that is impeccable. Despite the price for high quality strains (which I probably should've expected), I didn't go over my budget. The staff are inviting and courteous; they provide you with the best one-on-one experience. If you're looking for a one stop shop for just about all of those elevated needs, this is the place.
h........r
August 16, 2016
Nice space very welcoming atmosphere signed up saw doctor on site with non membership fee. Very nice strains a little pricey then what I'm used to, however I liked that the staff were wearing the same shirts and was easy to identify who the staff were. The Acapulco gold organic very nice high, wasn't a huge fan of the first initial taste but found it tasted better as I smoked it longer also nice high and strong for a sative. The Sensi Star organic very nice smoke and high as the high fades it wants to put you to sleep its so relaxing not for day time.