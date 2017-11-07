DO NOT GO HERE the worst service made me feel like a criminal. I am an MMPR patient with a National MMPR Card I have a few memberships at a few Vancouver dispensaries and some national ones, I went here to just see what products they had and I was stopped at the door and said I can't come in unless I have a membership they asked me to sign up and sit with a doctor( I already have a card from my neurologist). I didn't bother getting a membership as they don't allow dogs inside and I didn't want mine waiting outside. All I wanted was 5 min to walk around just see what products and pricing they had but window shoppIng isn't allowed unless you sign up first. Sorry WestCanna ya just lost a potential $1500/month customer anyone looking for good service/products/dog friendly and great atmosphere do not waste time here.