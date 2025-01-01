We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with an ATM in Sidney, British Columbia
(1)
ATM available on-site
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sponsored Stores
REC
Cloud Nine Collective Victoria
ad
5.0
(
892
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
15.7 mi away
10% off
Capsules & Half Ounces
order pickup
REC
Rise Cannabis
ad
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
14.0 mi away
10% off
HAPPY HOUR ~ All 7G, 14G & 28G Flower 1-3PM 7-9PM
order pickup
All Store results
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Victoria, Hillside
4.8
(
129
)
Delivery
Closed until 9am PT
14.5 mi away
order delivery
REC
Alternative Aromatics - Quadra
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
14.7 mi away
order pickup
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Victoria, Downtown
4.9
(
87
)
Closed until 9am PT
15.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Langford
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Closed until 9am PT
15.6 mi away
order delivery
Burnside Buds Ca - Victoria
REC
3.4
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.9 mi away
Clarity Cannabis - Langford
REC
3.5
(
8
)
Closed until 9am PT
14.6 mi away
Bud Hut - San Juan Island
MED & REC
3.0
(
8
)
Closed until 8am PT
17.9 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Brentwood Bay, BC
8.9 km
1 store
Saanichton, BC
9.4 km
1 store
Mill Bay, BC
12.0 km
1 store
Pender Island, BC
16.8 km
1 store
Victoria, BC
19.0 km
26 stores
Ganges, BC
24.8 km
1 store
Langford, BC
25.0 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
25.9 km
4 stores
Chemainus, BC
33.7 km
1 store
Sooke, BC
37.0 km
4 stores
Delta, BC
48.3 km
1 store
Ladysmith, BC
49.0 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Sidney
