We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting cash in Essex, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
46 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
MED
Ultra Cannabis (MED)
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
27.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
JARS Cannabis - River Rouge
5.0
(
1,563
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
King of Budz
4.8
(
187
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
18.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Fort St.
4.8
(
51
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
18.9 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
JARS Cannabis - Riverview
3.5
(
10
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.0 mi away
order pickup
MED
Liberty - Detroit (Med)
Closed until 10am ET
17.1 mi away
order pickup
Tony’s Joint - Essex
REC
3.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.1 mi away
Gingers Cannabis
REC
Closed until 11am ET
8.3 mi away
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
9.2 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Lakeshore
REC
Closed until 10am ET
9.5 mi away
Canna Cabana - Windsor Walker Rd
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.6 mi away
The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
9.7 mi away
10 Seventeen Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.0 mi away
On the Cannabis Side
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.1 mi away
Tony's Joint Kingsville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
10.6 mi away
The Higher Cannabis Co - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.8 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.3 mi away
One Plant - Tecumseh Windsor
REC
Closed until 9:30am ET
11.4 mi away
URBNBUD Cannabis Boutique
REC
Closed until 9am ET
11.4 mi away
Cannasavvy Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.4 mi away
The We Store - Tecumseh
MED & REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
11.7 mi away
FIKA Local - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.8 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Windsor - Devonshire Mall
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.8 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.4 mi away
Boondom
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.4 mi away
High Tea Cannabis Co - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
6
)
Closed until 11am ET
13.6 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.7 mi away
Top Shelf Canabis
REC
Closed until 9am ET
14.0 mi away
The We Store - Windsor - Huron Church Rd
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.3 mi away
Discounted Cannabis Windsor
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.3 mi away
1
2
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Tecumseh, ON
13.4 km
2 stores
Belle River, ON
14.8 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
15.2 km
30 stores
Kingsville, ON
17.0 km
1 store
Leamington, ON
23.7 km
1 store
Amherstburg, ON
25.2 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Essex
switch to map view
Filters
Cash accepted
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Arab/Middle Eastern owned
Black owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
Sour Diesel
Bubba Kush
GMO Cookies
Guava
Pink Kush
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results