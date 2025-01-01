We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Golden Lake, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Collective Growers - Pembroke
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
Kushys - Pembroke
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Golden Lake, ON
1.0 km
2 stores
Pembroke, ON
29.1 km
4 stores
Petawawa, ON
34.2 km
2 stores
Barry's Bay, ON
35.4 km
1 store
Renfrew, ON
44.9 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Golden Lake
K0J 1X0
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Granddaddy Purple
Moby Dick
Pink Kush
Tangerine
8 Ball Kush
Acapulco Gold
Acid
Show all 491
clear all
view results