Dispensaries accepting cash in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Alpine Smoke - Coboconk
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.0 mi away
Spark Cannabis - Coboconk
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
10.0 mi away
The 420 Store
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.4 mi away
Lindsay Cannabis Store
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.8 mi away
Docks
REC
Closed until 11am ET
17.6 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Kawartha Lakes, ON
16.1 km
6 stores
Beaverton, ON
23.3 km
1 store
Rama, ON
37.8 km
1 store
Orillia, ON
38.1 km
7 stores
Bridgenorth, ON
44.3 km
1 store
Baldwin, ON
47.2 km
1 store
Port Perry, ON
47.9 km
4 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Kawartha Lakes
