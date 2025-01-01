We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Pickering, Ontario
(1)
REC
Mirage Cannabis - Broadview
4.8
(
15
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 11:10am ET
16.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
ERBN Green Cannabis - Toronto - Yonge & Brookdale
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.5 mi away
Soul Cannabis - Toronto
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
19.5 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Ajax, ON
5.1 km
6 stores
Toronto, ON
6.8 km
331 stores
Oshawa, ON
16.5 km
19 stores
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
19.1 km
8 stores
Uxbridge, ON
28.0 km
3 stores
Port Perry, ON
30.6 km
4 stores
Bowmanville, ON
31.2 km
3 stores
Aurora, ON
32.7 km
10 stores
Newcastle, ON
41.0 km
2 stores
Brampton, ON
46.7 km
1 store
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
49.0 km
2 stores
Baldwin, ON
49.5 km
1 store
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Pickering
