We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Tillsonburg, Ontario
(1)
Credit cards accepted
3 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
True North Cannabis Co. - Aylmer
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 9:30pm ET
14.3 mi away
Woodstock Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
18.3 mi away
VIP Cannabis Company - Woodstock
REC
3.7
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 9pm ET
18.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Delhi, ON
19.2 km
1 store
Aylmer, ON
23.0 km
1 store
Port Burwell, ON
25.0 km
1 store
Woodstock, ON
29.5 km
5 stores
Thamesford, ON
30.4 km
1 store
Simcoe, ON
33.6 km
4 stores
Brant, ON
35.2 km
2 stores
St. Thomas, ON
37.0 km
4 stores
London, ON
39.0 km
28 stores
Brantford, ON
48.7 km
4 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Tillsonburg
switch to map view
Filters
Credit cards accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Strain name
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Pink Kush
Slurricane
Alien OG
Animal Face
Apple Fritter
Show all 348
clear all
view results