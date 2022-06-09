What to expect from Ontario cannabis stores

Ontario is home to over 1,142 licensed cannabis retail stores that serve recreational customers throughout the province. Ontarians have enjoyed the perks of legalized recreational cannabis since 2018 and the province has the highest cannabis sales in the nation. There are no physical storefronts for medical marijuana in Ontario, patients choose from a variety of licensed providers referred by their physician. Whether you're looking to understand weed rules better or simply visiting the province, cannabis in Ontario is truly Yours to Discover. For those looking to partake in the local green, Leafly's cannabis experts have put together the essential information you need to know before going to a dispensary in Ontario. Ontario Cannabis Store Hours Most cannabis stores in Ontario are open from 9 am to 10 pm, serving customers in-person and online. Cannabis stores are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favourite Ontario dispensary at any time using Leafly.ca. Items require to enter an Ontario cannabis store To enter a cannabis store in Ontario, Canada, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's licence, to verify you are at least 19 years old. Dispensaries in Ontario will not sell recreational cannabis to anyone under the age of majority. Cannabis stores in Ontario will verify your age by carding you in-store, for in person sales, or at your door when ordering delivery. How to find legit cannabis stores in Ontario People new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Technically speaking, legit cannabis stores are dispensaries with legal licenses. One of the best ways to judge legitimacy is to look at the products. Licensed retailers only carry products with the proper Health Canada warnings and include an excise sticker. Today there are over 1,142 total licensed and legitimate cannabis stores in Ontario providing in-person and online experiences. You can see a list of licensed adult-use cannabis stores at any time on Leafly.ca

How to buy weed in Ontario: Tax Information

Ontario cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in Canada, cannabis products are subject to certain taxes. Every province has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, including The Heartland Province. Ontario's cannabis taxes include a duty of 1$ per gram of dried cannabis flower, or 10% of the value per gram - whichever amount is greater. Different THC products are taxed at different rates in Ontario. Medical marijuana patients in Ontario are not exempt from cannabis tax. Ontario cannabis stores accept credit cards, interac, and cash (in-person only) You can pay for cannabis in a variety of ways in Ontario, though credit card and interac are the most common. Customers who wish to pay in cash currency will need to visit a cannabis retail store in person as online orders require digital payment. Since cannabis is legalized on a federal level, unlike the US, Canadians have the convenience of using whatever form of payment they prefer. Canada cannabis taxes are applied upon each checkout at a dispensary or may be applied electronically through an online ordering system like Leafly.

Where to consume weed in Ontario

Ontario have by-laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke cannabis, and each province sets their own rules on where to consume weed. Essentially, Ontario consumption laws outline only a few key locations where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis in Ontario, including: Inside a private residence or home that you own

Designated smoking or vaping areas in shared spaces

Anywhere else permitted in the Smoke-Free Ontario Act How to transport weed in Ontario Put that skunk in your trunk! It's important to note that Canada has laws regarding the transportation of cannabis. Individuals cannot possess more than 30 grams on their person at any given time, medical cannabis patients have higher limits. If you are travelling with weed in your car, it is important to know the government of Ontario treats cannabis simularly to alcohol and it is illegal to drive under the influence. To safely transport cannabis legally in Ontario, your cannabis must meet the following requirements: Cannabis must be transported by an adult aged 19 years old or older

Cannabis must be packed away and not be readily available to the car driver and passengers.

Do not travel with more than 30 grams at a time, per person as it exceeds possession limits In Canada, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. The penalty for driving while under the influence of cannabis in Ontario starts with an immediate driver's license suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment, and the possibility of jail time and a criminal record. To comply with Canada cannabis laws, you should only have enough cannabis on you equal to or less than the legal possession limits, up to 30 grams of dried cannabis.

History of weed in Ontario

Ontario's economy includes agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and cannabis. Ontario and greater Canada have long-held progressive attitudes regarding cannabis use. Medical grassroots efforts date back to the early 1,990s with The Canadian Medical Marijuana Access Regulations Grant, which in 2001 authorized medical cannabis use for people with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. On October 17, 2018, recreational cannabis was legalized by the Government of Canada.

Types of cannabis products available in Ontario