CanadaStrains & products How Wana Quick Gummies could make the good times come faster Presented ByWana May 18, 2021 There are risks associated with cannabis use. For information, search online "Health Canada - cannabis health effects." Courtesy of Wana

Groundbreaking new tech may be the secret to unlocking a different kind of edible

Edibles are a handy (and often tasty) way to consume cannabis, but they can be tricky: They can take a while to kick in, and when they do, they can hit you harder. Fortunately, there may be a way to change the game on how edibles interact with your body—so you can start enjoying your cannabis, and your day, faster. Wana Quick Gummies use cutting-edge technology to bring Canada a better gummy that may have a faster onset of effects.

There’s a reason the effects of eating and inhaling cannabis are typically so divergent. When you smoke or vape, cannabinoids like THC and CBD go straight to your bloodstream, giving you effects within minutes that last two to six hours.

Related Edibles dosage chart: How strong is your cannabis-infused edible?

Eating cannabis, on the other hand, takes time. Traditional edibles use fat to deliver THC to your body, and it doesn’t hit your system until digestion. This is why you might wait up to two hours before feeling any effects. Edibles kick in when they’re absorbed through your liver, and when they do, you’re usually in it for a much longer haul.

Courtesy of Wana

Wana Quick Gummies work differently, using a technology called Azuca TiME Infusion™, or Thermodynamic Individual Molecular Encapsulation, a patent-pending culinary innovation. Each cannabis molecule is broken down into a “nano-particle,” then encapsulated in a water-soluble layer. This means your body probably isn’t working as hard to break it down (although as always, cannabis is going to hit every person differently, so always start low and go slow).

Ready to give them a try? These gummies come in three different flavours—with three different vibes. Try out these itineraries that play to their strengths.

Courtesy of Wana

Orchard Peach Sativa

The bold, juicy flavour of Orchard Peach Sativa Wana Quick Gummies pairs well with outdoorsy adventures. Get outside and see some nature! Hit the trail to an alpine wildflower meadow, or search through rocky beaches for tidepools. Harvest some apples or pick some berries. This one’s all about getting out there and making new discoveries, or just riding the high of good times with great friends, and the faster the edibles kick in, the faster you can get up and go.

Courtesy of Wana

Pineapple Coconut Indica

Pineapple Coconut Indica Wana Quick Gummies are here for kicking back and relaxing on a beach vacation, whether it’s real or imagined. They’re the edible equivalent of a tropical resort. Bask in the sun in a nearby park. Take a long, warm bath. Bundle up and watch some travel shows. Push the sand around in one of those mini zen gardens. This gummy is ready to support anything that helps you unplug, unwind, and melt your troubles away. That kind of R&R can’t come soon enough.

Courtesy of Wana

Strawberry Lime 1:1 THC/CBD

With equal parts psychoactive THC and balancing CBD, Wana Quick’s Strawberry Lime flavour is the best of both worlds—so follow your curiosity and take in some culture. A little bit of well-timed elevation can turn a trip to an art gallery into a more immersive journey, or help you really tune in at the film festival. This gummy is equally at home exploring a sculpture garden or on the couch catching up on the latest award-winning television. It’s all about chill vibes, but with a little extra spark.



Learn more about the innovative tech behind these gummies at indiva.com and when you’re ready to give them a try, look for them at your favourite local dispensary.

Presented by Wana