 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
CanadaLifestyle

Recipe: ‘The Dude’ is a cannabis-infused, Frappé-flavoured, DIY beverage

August 26, 2021

Cannabis and coffee—for many, it’s a match made in heaven. If that sounds like you, then this delicious spin on cannabis-infused iced coffee is just the thing.

Fuse, a brand under Emerald Health Therapeutics, partnered up with Andrew Freedman, the Cannabis Sommelier himself, to create drink recipes to celebrate the launch of their 10mL nano shots.

When asked the inspiration behind The Dude, Freedman tells Leafly, “Immediately after my first sip of the frappé nano shot, The Big Lebowski came to mind. I took a non-alcoholic spin on a White Russian, with a little hometown inspiration from ‘The Shaft,’ which is a Calgary favourite.”

“In the true spirit of the inspiration of this cocktail, you can stir it with your finger. The Dude abides.”

Andrew Freedman, the Cannabis Sommelier

Fuse nano shots are rolling out across Canada, and hope to be in all provinces in the near future. Currently, flavours are available in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Alberta.

“The Dude” cannabis-infused coffee beverage

“The Dude” is a cannabis-infused version of a White Russian. (Fuse)

Ingredients:

  • Fuse THC Nano Shot in Frappé flavour (editors note: if nano shots are unavailable in your area, try dissolvable powder infusions, or Kahlua for a boozy version.)
  • 2 oz oat milk, half and half, or milk
  • 3 oz cold brew
  • 1 tsp honey or your favourite liquid sweetener
  • Ice
  • Coffee beans to garnish (optional)

What you need:

  • Shaker tin
  • Mixing glass
  • Bar spoon
  • Glass
Shop for Fuse nano shots

Instructions:

  1. Add Fuse THC Nano Shot in Frappé flavour and 3 oz cold brew and 1 tsp of honey into a highball glass
  2. Mix together with bar spoon to combine all the ingredients well
  3. Add ice
  4. Add 2-3 oz of oat milk or half and half
  5. Garnish with 5 coffee beans (optional)
  6. Serve unstirred (or use finger)

Nano shot dosage:

30ml/1oz = 10mg THC

15ml/half oz = 5mg THC

Fuse nano shots come in three flavours—Frappé, Mango, and Apple. (Fuse)

beveragesCanadian cannabisfuseinfusedrecipes
Ashley Keenan's Bio Image
Ashley Keenan

Ashley Keenan is an editor at Leafly Canada, as well as a freelance journalist, consultant, and patient advocate in the cannabis industry. Since 2018, Ashley has served the cannabis industry by covering cannabis industry news, advocating for medical cannabis & the patient perspective, and creating lifestyle content that matters. Her bylines include Leafly, The GrowthOp, StratCann, The Her(B) Life, Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen, National Post and more.

View Ashley Keenan's articles

The latest in Canada

Show all
Viral TikTok comedian talks cannabis, ADHD, and family image
Canada
Viral TikTok comedian talks cannabis, ADHD, and family
Amanda Scriver
Manitoba and Quebec still won’t let you grow weed at home image
Canada
Manitoba and Quebec still won’t let you grow weed at home
David Brown
Ellevia debuts their take on Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) for the Canadian market image
Canada
Ellevia debuts their take on Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) for the Canadian market
Randi Druzin
Why I turned to cannabis capsules during Covid image
Canada
Why I turned to cannabis capsules during Covid
Kate Robertson