Recipe: ‘The Dude’ is a cannabis-infused, Frappé-flavoured, DIY beverage
Cannabis and coffee—for many, it’s a match made in heaven. If that sounds like you, then this delicious spin on cannabis-infused iced coffee is just the thing.
Fuse, a brand under Emerald Health Therapeutics, partnered up with Andrew Freedman, the Cannabis Sommelier himself, to create drink recipes to celebrate the launch of their 10mL nano shots.
When asked the inspiration behind The Dude, Freedman tells Leafly, “Immediately after my first sip of the frappé nano shot, The Big Lebowski came to mind. I took a non-alcoholic spin on a White Russian, with a little hometown inspiration from ‘The Shaft,’ which is a Calgary favourite.”
“In the true spirit of the inspiration of this cocktail, you can stir it with your finger. The Dude abides.”Andrew Freedman, the Cannabis Sommelier
Fuse nano shots are rolling out across Canada, and hope to be in all provinces in the near future. Currently, flavours are available in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Alberta.
“The Dude” cannabis-infused coffee beverage
Ingredients:
- Fuse THC Nano Shot in Frappé flavour (editors note: if nano shots are unavailable in your area, try dissolvable powder infusions, or Kahlua for a boozy version.)
- 2 oz oat milk, half and half, or milk
- 3 oz cold brew
- 1 tsp honey or your favourite liquid sweetener
- Ice
- Coffee beans to garnish (optional)
What you need:
- Shaker tin
- Mixing glass
- Bar spoon
- Glass
Instructions:
- Add Fuse THC Nano Shot in Frappé flavour and 3 oz cold brew and 1 tsp of honey into a highball glass
- Mix together with bar spoon to combine all the ingredients well
- Add ice
- Add 2-3 oz of oat milk or half and half
- Garnish with 5 coffee beans (optional)
- Serve unstirred (or use finger)
Nano shot dosage:
30ml/1oz = 10mg THC
15ml/half oz = 5mg THC
The latest in CanadaShow all
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.