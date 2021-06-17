Health Joints for jabs: Here’s where to find free weed Helaine Krysik June 17, 2021 We've all heard of "joints for jabs" programs, but where exactly are they? (AdobeStock)

With the Biden administration pushing to reach a goal of getting 70% of Americans vaccinated for Covid-19 by July 4, a growing number of consumer brands and non-profits have launched incentive programs to help make it happen. Companies are offering free donuts, beer, cash, and more to those who get vaccinated. For some of us 21 and older, free weed is available too.

But where to find it?

We did some digging to guide you to the programs available in your state.

Arizona

Mint Cannabis Dispensary is giving out a free pre-roll and an edible, with proof of your vaccination, at various locations throughout the state. The well-known cannabis retailer—with locations in Tempe, Mesa, and Phoenix—calls this initiative “Snax for Vaxx,” so be on the lookout if you’re in the area.

California

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center in Richmond is offering select cannabis products for one cent to anyone with proof of a vax. Vaccinated customers can bring in their Covid vaccine card to buy select cannabis product for the cost of a penny, while supplies last. Get more details here.

Lowell Farms is also offering a one-cent deal. The California producer recently held a big giveaway across the state over Memorial Day Weekend, and now intends to keep the specials going over the summer. If you sign up on their mailing list, you can find out where to pick up your penny Lowell Smoke at a location near you, with proof of vaccination, while supplies last.

District of Columbia

Free weed for shots originated with DC Marijuana Justice‘s “Joints for Jabs” program back in January of this year. The group helped accelerate the Covid vax effort at sites across DC by providing a free joint to those who received at least one Covid shot.

While the group has not yet planned additional Joints for Jabs promotions, be sure to follow the DC Marijuana Justice site for possible event announcements this summer.

Michigan

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, as part of the Greenhouse dispensary brand, is continuing their popular Pot for Shots promotion, sponsored by UBaked. If you bring in proof of your vaccination, or at least your first shot, you can get a free UBaked Pre-Roll. Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary.

New York

The group ACT UP New York recently held two Joints for Jabs events, the first on 4/20, and the second at the annual New York City Cannabis Parade and Rally on May 1st. As these events were extremely successful, ACT UP is planning a third Joints for Jabs promotion later this summer, to be announced soon. Walk-up vaccines will also be offered on demand. Follow ACT UP New York’s Facebook page to get the latest announcements and updates.

Oklahoma

If you have a valid Oklahoma medical marijuana license, as well as proof of vaccination, you can get a King Tut pre-roll for a penny. Buds Craft Cannabis in McAlester launched the promotion over the winter, wanting to be an outreach program that would encourage more people to get the vaccine. The King Tut pre-roll ordinarily sells for $10, so this is a great incentive. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability so you can take advantage of this special while supplies last.

Washington

The State of Washington’s Liquor and Cannabis Board recently announced that for a limited time only (through July 12, in fact), retail licensees throughout the state can offer joints-for-jabs giveaways. But there’s a catch: Customers must receive the vaccination at the cannabis store. You can’t just show up with a vaccination card and get a free joint.

First to step up is Spokane’s Apex Cannabis. For a very limited time—Thurs., June 17, and Fri., June 18—Apex isn’t merely rewarding vaccination. They’re providing vaccination. Adults who register in advance and get the jab at their in-store clinic will receive a free joint and 25% off their entire purchase. Those who come in without advance registration and get vaccinated will get the free joint and 15% off their purchase.

The Apex vaccination clinic starts on Thurs., June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be another clinic on Friday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stacey Peterson, owner of Apex Cannabis, told Spokane’s KREM-2 News she’s excited about the opportunity.

“The number one reason in the vaccinations,” Peterson told KREM. “We really want to see this era conclude and for life to get back to normal number two is it’s a huge opportunity for a cannabis retailer to partner with the medical community.”

This story will continue to develop as more promotions launch in additional states to help accelerate the vaccination effort. So be sure to check back on this post, as it will update as the programs roll out.

Retailers: Email helaine@potinillinois.com with your joints-for-jabs program and we’ll add you to this list.

