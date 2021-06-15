 Loading…

The Roll-up #198: Pot girl summer

June 15, 2021

So close, Connecticut! This week: COVID and cannabis, weddings for stoners, and monthly strains based on star signs.

Learn more about incorporating cannabis into your wedding ceremony or reception at Cannabis Wedding Expo.

Check out our sponsor, OCB Rolling Papers

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.

Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.  

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

