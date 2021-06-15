Since marijuana was legalized in Arizona, the state has quickly established itself as the cannabis capital of the Southwest, with over 100 dispensaries listed on Leafly around the Phoenix metro area alone. Using Leafly data, we know that strains like Gorilla Glue, Wedding Cake, and Blue Dream are always fan favorites among locals.

But we took things a step further and did the math to find the most popular strains in Arizona right now and what activities to pair with them. The next time you feel like trying something new, ask your budtender about any of these trendy strains.

Strain type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Relaxed, sleepy, and happy

Pairs well with: Stargazing or enjoying a summer sunset

Strain review: “The high is super mellow and the taste was super nice. The dark purple and green coloring of the strain was cool. It’s a really good high that will leave you buzzed all day and will help you sleep at night.”

Strain type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Relaxed, happy, and euphoric

Pairs well with: An evening by the campfire; reading a book before bed

Strain review: “Definitely the nicest indica I’ve tried. Makes me feel very uplifted and confident. Slightly sleepy, but it doesn’t feel bad to do active activities like a light walk or sitting around the fire talking with friends. This strain tastes nice no matter how you smoke it, and it’s very soft on your throat. Great bud all around.”

Runtz. (Courtesy Cookies)

Strain type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Happy, relaxed, and euphoric

Pairs well with: Going to a concert or festival; spending a day in the park

Strain review: “By far my favorite strain. It felt super euphoric and after a couple of hits I was totally stoned. The taste is similar to candy. I definitely recommend trying this strain if you can get your hands on it.”

Strain type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Euphoric, happy, and uplifted

Pairs well with: Relaxing after a big day of physical activity

Strain review: “This strain makes your body feel relaxed and energetic at the same time. It takes away my hip pain. I’m more conversational and happy while not feeling light-headed. I’ve been coming up with great ideas and having amazing thoughts. The smell is potent, but it is worth it.”

Strain type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Relaxed, uplifted, and happy

Pairs well with: Painting, reading, and meditation

Strain review: “This is definitely one of my favorites, an incredibly smooth high. Relaxation and creativity await those who try this bud.”

Strain type: Balanced hybrid

Primary effects: Relaxed, happy, and euphoric

Pairs well with: Chores around the house; playing video games; watching movies

Strain review: “With this strain I was functional enough to do tasks and chores. Cherry Punch will slow you down and mellow you out, but it won’t lock you into the sofa. This strain made me content to just sit and relax. I would recommend this as a daytime strain.”

Strain type: Sativa-dominant hybrid

Primary effects: Euphoric, relaxed, and happy

Pairs well with: A morning run or hiking session

Strain review: “I was pleasantly surprised! I really enjoyed this strain. It kicked in really fast, and the high lasted quite a while. I’m looking forward to picking up some more.”

(Reviews have been lightly edited for clarity)

