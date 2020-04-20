ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cherry Punch
Hybrid

4.4 9 reviews

Cherry Punch

aka Black Cherry Punch

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.

 

apothecarybewell
Member since 2017
omfggggg smells like Hi-C tastes like Skittles or Fruity Pebbles happy uplifting
EuphoricGigglyHappy
