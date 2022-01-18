HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Runtz

aka Runtz OG, Gelato Zkittlez

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Popularized by the Runtz crew helmed by Yung LB out of Long Beach, Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez. Runtz is known by many names the world over including Zwirlz in the Netherlands. At least 20 variations of Runtz exist with many more to come.


Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Talkative

Relaxed

Giggly

Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Runtz strain reviews1,054

January 18, 2022
First review. I’ve been using product since August 2018. My diagnosis’s: Severe Panic Disorder PTSD ANXIETY DISORDER ADHD I am on disability now, first time ever. I couldn’t work, panic attacks would hit me-MESS. I had zero experience with product prior. Over 2 years, buying approx 100 diff varieties. I JUST NEED PEACE IN MY MIND! Two strains work: 1. Og 18 2. Runtz I’ll prob never leave another review because I’m worried about giving bad advice. If your body’s chemistry is like mine, after $10k spent on soooo many varieties- found them. Panic was the main issue I NEEDED help with to even function! Og18 is best for me in the morning. Yes, morning. I realize this would create sleepiness for ‘normal’ people. I get kinda tired, but PANIC IS GONE! Faster than Xanax! And Runtz keeps me level all day. Runtz isn’t as good for STOPPING panic for me, but Runtz keeps my anxiety lower throughout day. Hope I helped someone. I doubt it because no one will read a review this long, lol.
914 people found this helpful
August 28, 2019
I love this strain! Hubby too. I pack a bowl after sending our kids off to school then get busy on the house. Makes me feel uplifted, giddy and productive. I feel it more in the back of my head than the front which I like. It gives me a good buzz without affecting my thinking and function. Nice to smoke in the morning and evening but not too late or I can't sleep. Would definitely recommend.
84 people found this helpful
August 23, 2019
Very heavy euphoria , with a body buzz that lasts 2-3 hours. Tastes like runts fruit candy !
69 people found this helpful
Runtz strain genetics

Runtz grow information

Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers.

  • Can be grown indoors and outdoors
  • Flowering time of 63 days or 7-9 weeks
  • When grown outside, Runtz will finish in mid-October
  • Smaller than average yields