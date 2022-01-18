First review. I’ve been using product since August 2018. My diagnosis’s: Severe Panic Disorder PTSD ANXIETY DISORDER ADHD I am on disability now, first time ever. I couldn’t work, panic attacks would hit me-MESS. I had zero experience with product prior. Over 2 years, buying approx 100 diff varieties. I JUST NEED PEACE IN MY MIND! Two strains work: 1. Og 18 2. Runtz I’ll prob never leave another review because I’m worried about giving bad advice. If your body’s chemistry is like mine, after $10k spent on soooo many varieties- found them. Panic was the main issue I NEEDED help with to even function! Og18 is best for me in the morning. Yes, morning. I realize this would create sleepiness for ‘normal’ people. I get kinda tired, but PANIC IS GONE! Faster than Xanax! And Runtz keeps me level all day. Runtz isn’t as good for STOPPING panic for me, but Runtz keeps my anxiety lower throughout day. Hope I helped someone. I doubt it because no one will read a review this long, lol.