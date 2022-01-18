Runtz
aka Runtz OG, Gelato Zkittlez
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Popularized by the Runtz crew helmed by Yung LB out of Long Beach, Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez. Runtz is known by many names the world over including Zwirlz in the Netherlands. At least 20 variations of Runtz exist with many more to come.
Runtz strain effects
Runtz strain flavors
Runtz strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
Runtz grow information
Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers.
- Can be grown indoors and outdoors
- Flowering time of 63 days or 7-9 weeks
- When grown outside, Runtz will finish in mid-October
- Smaller than average yields