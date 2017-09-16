ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. King's Kush
  • Leafly flower of King's Kush

Indica

King's Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 346 reviews

King's Kush

King's Kush, bred by Green House Seeds, derives from OG Kush and the elusive Grape strain. With gradual but powerful effects, King's Kush is famous for its potency and shiny trichromes during flowering. This strain comes across as sweet and sour with a powerful and tangy grape scent, as well as some hints of lavender. The flowering time for King Kush is approximately 9 weeks, at which point purple and blue veins will appear on the plant. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2192 reported effects from 251 people
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 38%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

346

Show all

Avatar for KushMunkee
Member since 2011
Bow down to the KING KUSH! Wow! I've been eying this strain at Delta 9 in Van Nuys - researching the shit out of King Kush. And I could not wait until I could taste such a beautiful flower. I usually focus on hybrids and sativas as I really love the cranial love I get from them. But today I had t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for chupadroops
Member since 2014
can't move for shit brah
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for knight1x
Member since 2013
Insidious high that lasts for a while. tingly, warm fuzzy feelings. makes you think about stuff and how it affects everything else. taste is, well let's be serious folks, tastes like sweet weed with a hint of something spicy as i smoke it as a joint. obviously creativity is still coherent. or not. S...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
King's Kush is straight up DANK, definitely meant for kings! Very powerful effects, very potent strain, highly recommend to vet's and even new comers but with caution. This strain is everything you want an Indica to be, couch lock is inevitable but it also has a very relaxing numbing sensation which...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
King Kush has such an amazing smell of Lavender, Grapes and citrus . witch really through me off such a different combination of aromas coming out of this flower , and for the medical use i noticed this would be a good all day smoke for someone dealing with immense pain or someone with a bit higher ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More sleepyLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More relaxingLeafly flower for Death Star OG
Death Star OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Chemo
Chemo
More sleepyLeafly flower for Death Star
Death Star
More relaxingLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More sleepy
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
King's Kush
Strain child
Ace Killer OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's KushUser uploaded image of King's Kush
more
photos