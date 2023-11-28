Seize the day and take it higher with Spinach FEELZ Higher Dayz THC+CBC

With a clear and uplifting high, the wayz you can enjoy your days are endless.

The team behind the Spinach® brand is back and fresh out of the lab with the newest experience in the Spinach FEELZ™ lineup of fine-tuned highs: friends, meet Spinach FEELZ™ Higher Dayz THC+CBC.

Higher Dayz edibles, vapes, and infused pre-rolls offer a unique and differentiated high tailor-made for elevating the day with friends. Like the other offerings in the Spinach FEELZ™ lineup, Higher Dayz packs a high powered by a special combination of cannabinoids—this time for a clear and uplifting high—brought to you by THC+CBC.

Leveraging the power of fermentation, Spinach FEELZ™ products unlock high levels of rare cannabinoids like CBC and combines them with the more familiar/commonly known THC for a good-times blend of effects. The result is a custom high made to maximize the moments that fuel you.

Higher Dayz products are especially turning heads as the first in the Spinach FEELZ™ lineup to offer an energizing high. When we last checked in with the team, Spinach FEELZ™ Chill Bliss THC+CBG had just been released for a relaxing, happy high. Since then, Spinach FEELZ™ Deep Dreamz THC+CBN was launched to provide a mellow, dreamy high.

Spinach FEELZ™ Higher Dayz has been made to hone in on a just-right combination of cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver a daytime vibe like no other, one you’ll want to share with friends and have along to amplify your best moments.

Let’s take a tour of the products in the Higher Dayz THC+CBC collection; but first, let’s pop the hood on this special cannabinoid blend.

What is CBC, and how is it different than THC and CBD?

Cannabis plants are made up of all sorts of compounds, including major cannabinoids THC and CBD, as well as other, rarer cannabinoids that only exist in trace amounts in most cannabis. CBC is one such rare cannabinoid, discovered about 50 years ago, and is now considered one of the “big six” cannabinoids prominent in medical research. It’s also one of the most prevalent cannabinoids found in the plant after THC and CBD.

CBC is typically found in such small quantities in traditional cannabis that its potential effects don’t get the space to truly shine. Using cutting-edge technologies, Spinach FEELZ™ Higher Dayz products incorporate the usually rare CBC to offer something totally unique on the Canadian cannabis scene.

Find your Higher Dayz

Higher Dayz THC+CBC comes to you in infused pre-roll, gummy, and vape formats so you can choose your own path with how you want to fuel your next good time.

Higher Dayz CBC Pre-roll

[32% total THC | 5% CBC]

Image courtesy of Spinach FEELZ™

Spinach FEELZ™ Mango Kiwi Haze THC:CBC infused pre-rolls let you light up to get lifted. These smooth-smoking day-brighteners are infused with high-quality, high-potency cold-filtered extract, kicking things up to 32% total THC and 5% CBC.

This pre-roll has perfectly paired the THC+CBC smoking experience with juicy mango and kiwi flavour notes inspired by the fresh and fruity Mango Haze cultivar. A deep inhale provides refreshing, uplifting notes of mango, and leads you on your way to the best kind of day.

Ready to take in the sights and sounds on a hike with friends? On a mission to track down your city’s very finest french fries? Whatever a joy-filled day looks like for you, Higher Dayz THC+CBC pre-rolls are here to enhance those magic moments with friends.

1:3 Higher Dayz Gummy

[10mg THC | 30mg CBC per pack • 5pcs]

Image courtesy of Spinach FEELZ™

Good times. Good friends. Really good gummies. That’s a recipe we can get behind any day. Text the group thread, because these chewy Spinach FEELZ™ Higher Dayz THC+CBC gummies are too good not to share.

Offering five gummies per pack with 2mg THC and 6mg CBC in each gummy, resulting in 10mg THC and 30mg CBC per pack, Spinach FEELZ™ THC+CBC Higher Dayz gummies give you a lot to love with impressive total cannabinoid content. The delicious sour-then-sweet mango-lime flavour is oh-so satisfying, but it’s the clear, uplifting high that will have you stocking up on more.

7:1 Higher Dayz Vape

[700 mg/g THC | 100 mg/g CBC]

Image courtesy of Spinach FEELZ™

The 7:1 THC:CBC Mango Kiwi Haze vape is the little oil engine that could, fueling your favourite activities and helping you feel the peak of the day. Expect a fresh and fruity pull, with juicy mango and kiwi flavours on the exhale. The combination of THC+CBC comes through with its signature clear and uplifting high, letting you soak in every moment, even the simplest ones.

Pocket-sized to bring for a picnic at the park, the Higher Dayz vape loves company. Share the joy with friends and let the good vibes take you higher.

It’s high time you Feelz The Way You Want. With Spinach FEELZ™ products, you can find the vibe that’s right for you and the moment. Find THC+CBC Higher Dayz near you—a new day’s experience awaits.