Sativa

4.5 273 reviews

Mango Haze

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Mango Haze nugget
Mango Haze

Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Happy 63%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 38%
Stress 32%
Depression 25%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

273

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Mango Haze
First strain child
Strawberry Mango Haze
child
Second strain child
CBD Mango Haze
child

