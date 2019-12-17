How vaporizers can help you get the most out of your cannabis experience

The green renaissance brought cannabis into the limelight of recreational and medical consumption and it has another popular industry to thank for making that happen. The union of big tech and big weed has revolutionized the way we consume our favourite strains by creating devices that streamline the user experience and allow us to enjoy the plant without the use of combustion.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Earlier this year, it was discovered that e-cigarettes and other vape products were causing vape-associated pulmonary injury (VAPI) from smoking or vaporizing unregulated THC concentrate and nicotine based products, some of which contain Vitamin E acetate oil, which becomes carcinogenic when burned and inhaled.

Unfortunately, few media reported on the difference between vaporizing regulated dry flower and regulated cartridges versus the widely available tainted THC and nicotine products belonging to the illegal market. As we’ve seen, the emergence of cases relating to these mystery liquids has left consumers and brands short-winded on the topic.

Vaporizing as a mindful alternative inhalation method to combustion

By vaporizing with regulated devices instead of smoking, you get the benefit of reducing the amount of carcinogens consumed. In fact, even the government suggests it as a preferred method. Health Canada lists 10 ways to reduce risks when using cannabis, which includes “using cannabis in ways that don’t involve smoking—choose less risky ways of using like vaping or ingesting.”

PAX offers empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet option for their cannabis consumption.

Since legalization, dry flower has been the most accessible option and purchasing it in a legal system means we get the benefit of knowing that it has been tested for contaminants or dangerous chemicals.

With cannabis 2.0 rolling out concentrates, consumers will have even more options to experience cannabis. There are plenty of devices out there with which to consume regulated product, such as the award-winning devices by PAX, who’s reliable technology brings with it a higher level of control, resulting in a more consistent and enjoyable experience for cannabis consumers.

Consuming either of these products with a temperature controlled device like the ones produced by PAX, allows the user to choose their own cannabis adventure. The PAX 2 was created specifically with dry herb in mind, where as the PAX 3 gives the option of alternating with concentrates. The PAX Era is the newest PAX device to be introduced in Canada as part of Cannabis 2.0 and it redefines sleek and sophisticated, offering maximum function for less hardware, making this the simplest and most discreet PAX device to date.

How vaporizers allow you to get more out of your cannabis experience

If you want to get the full flavour out of your sesh, vaporizers are the way to go. Terpenes are magical cannabinoids that often sizzle out with the smoke. Light the fire and say sayonara to flavour. Pack some dry herb into the chamber and it’s a flavour party! As for heat settings, this all depends on which terpenes are dominant in your strain of flower. Checking the packaging to verify this information will give you a better idea of how high to turn up the heat.

PAX is known for producing sophisticated, high quality vaporizers that have become a fan favourite across novice and connoisseur cannabis consumers. They offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet option for their cannabis consumption. Granted, there is no product on the market which caters to the universal consumer. Rather, the company has curated a line of devices that speak to individuals based on their lifestyle preferences while allowing them to be in control of their experience.

How to choose the right vaporizer for your lifestyle

Now that we’ve clarified some of the uncertainties surrounding vaporizers, you’re probably wondering which device is for you. That all depends on your interests, habits and lifestyle. PAX’s first two devices, PAX 3 and PAX 2, tend to draw in canna connoisseurs who appreciate the design, have been around and experimented with various devices and are confident in making an investment in a sturdy, heavier piece of technology.

The PAX Era is incredibly sleek, portable and affordable. At just $45 a unit, it pays a stylistic homage to its predecessors while functioning more like a vaporizer pen. PAX Era pods (sold separately) can be purchased in retail shops across Canada and will come pre-loaded with concentrates from PAX approved, licensed producers from across the country.

For the tech-savvy, PAX has created an app (currently available on Google Play) that connects with the PAX Era and PAX 3. The app includes safety features such as child lock functionality, as well as allowing consumers to better gauge their consumption, dosage and access tips and tricks on how to increase the longevity of their device. It’s also worth checking out the PAX learn portal that is rich in content and can answer most of your burning questions.

