About this product

The Spicy Mixpack with 3 famous marijuana strains that are sure to provide you with all-time highs and lots of fun. The first one is OG Kush feminized, it’s a 75% Indica strain with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain provides a euphoric high with a happy and uplifting buzz, perfect for taking the edge off stress, PTSD, headaches and depression. The second strain is Super Skunk feminized, an 80% Indica hybrid that smells of cheese and tastes of citrus. This strain provides a super happy high and can combat ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. The final strain in the selection is Lowryder autoflowering, an 80% Indica strain that provides a stimulating cerebral high with THC contents of up to 14%. Lowryder has been effective against Bipolar disorder, ADHD and anxiety.