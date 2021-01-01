 Loading…

The Spicy Mixpack with 3 famous marijuana strains that are sure to provide you with all-time highs and lots of fun. The first one is OG Kush feminized, it’s a 75% Indica strain with a THC content of up to 19%. This strain provides a euphoric high with a happy and uplifting buzz, perfect for taking the edge off stress, PTSD, headaches and depression. The second strain is Super Skunk feminized, an 80% Indica hybrid that smells of cheese and tastes of citrus. This strain provides a super happy high and can combat ADHD, depression, insomnia and PTSD. The final strain in the selection is Lowryder autoflowering, an 80% Indica strain that provides a stimulating cerebral high with THC contents of up to 14%. Lowryder has been effective against Bipolar disorder, ADHD and anxiety.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

Spicy Disco

Spicy Disco

A lighter cross of OG Kush, Jack Herer, and Lemon Joy, Spicy Disco is a perfect treat for anyone looking for a little more sativa in their OG. This strain has a spicy citrusy terpene profile with haze undertones and lime green buds are contrasted with orange pistils, growing open and loose. Spicy Disco has mellow cerebral and body effects making it a great afternoon strain for a hike or a bike ride.

