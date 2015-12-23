ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Herer
Slide 1 of 3
  • Close up cannabis flower of Jack Herer
  • Leafly flower of Jack Herer

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 4338 reviews

Jack Herer

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 123 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4338 reviews

Jack Herer nugget
Jack Herer
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3079 people reported 21911 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 37%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4,338

Show all

Avatar for dbvapor
Member since 2011
Jack Herer is my morning medicine. I take it daily every morning before work, and it turns me into a happy, focused, energized person completely capable of working and talking to people without tripping over my tongue. I was severely depressed for several months, then I started taking Jack every m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for mermaidbythec
Member since 2015
I am known by any one who will listen to be a great lover of kushes to deal with a chronic nausea issue and social anxiety. Since changing LP's have had lots of different choices to explore to control health issues. I thought I had already had the best of everything until I tried Jack Herer. It i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChestyMcDeathrack
Member since 2015
This is one of my very favorite strains. I am unusually vulnerable to feeling anxiety and paranoia when using cannabis, Jack has never even made me tense. A reliable calm and uplifting experience that doesn't cloud my mind. Functional daytime medicine. I avoid this when I do school work, but tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
I came across a Jack Herer concentrate, has high terps and is incredible. This stuff makes you feel so good it's not even funny....well yea it is funny lol, anyways the taste on this stuff has got to be some of the best tasting concentrate I've ever had, tastes like very true Jack Herer. Best used f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Mickey77
Member since 2014
Dense and sticky buds that were trimmed beautifully. Smells glorious!! Vaporized in a volcano and it was AMAZING!!! Instantly relieved my neck and back pain. I have MS, RA and a rare brain disorder that requires a shunt to drain spinal fluid. I've been in a lot of pain lately so I was hoping OregonM...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Jack Herer nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack Herer nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Strain
Jack Herer
First strain child
Chem Jack
child
Second strain child
Lennon
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Jack Herer

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jack Herer nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Jack Herer cannabis
Tips for growing Jack Herer cannabis
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
Opinion: Jack Herer (the cannabis strain) is overrated
Opinion: Jack Herer (the cannabis strain) is overrated
Searching for Jack Herer, the ‘Emperor’ of American Cannabis
Searching for Jack Herer, the ‘Emperor’ of American Cannabis

Most popular in