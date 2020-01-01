SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our CBD Vape Pen, based on the highly popular AC/DC strain, is a balanced, CBD-forward all-in-one vape with a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley CBD vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavours and aromas.
Be the first to review this product.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.