  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Great White Shark Pinner Pack
Sativa

Great White Shark Pinner Pack

by Ace Valley

About this product

Great White Shark (CBD-Dominant 2:1): Ace Valley’s CBD Pinner Pack features our popular, single-strain, whole flower pre-rolls packaged in 8 slim pinner pre-rolls for convenience. Ace Valley’s CBD is the uniquely balanced 2:1 hybrid Great White Shark. High in myrcene, humulene and caryophyllene, Ace Valley CBD delivers sweet, earthy, and citrusy flavours and aromas

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

About this strain

Great White Shark

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.

