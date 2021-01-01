Great White Shark Pinner Pack
About this product
Great White Shark (CBD-Dominant 2:1): Ace Valley’s CBD Pinner Pack features our popular, single-strain, whole flower pre-rolls packaged in 8 slim pinner pre-rolls for convenience. Ace Valley’s CBD is the uniquely balanced 2:1 hybrid Great White Shark. High in myrcene, humulene and caryophyllene, Ace Valley CBD delivers sweet, earthy, and citrusy flavours and aromas
About this brand
Ace Valley
About this strain
Great White Shark
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.
