About this product

The AirVape X is equipped with state-of-the-art super-fast heating technology and its quality is backed up by lifetime warranty. The X Shell is a one-of-a-kind accessory that makes the X smell-proof and water-resistant, and it only adds to its discreteness, without taking away the thinness of the best pocket-fit device. The AirVape X uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating in just 20 seconds to optimal level. The X is the ultimate personal loose-leaf vaporizer featuring outstanding performance and the highest level of discreteness. The perfectly sized, oval-shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating. This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3-inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment. AirVape X is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when X reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off. Specifications: - Used for Loose-leaf and Oil Concentrates - Weighs Only 3.2 oz - 0.48" Flat - Vibration when ready - 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery - Heat-up Time: 20 Seconds to Optimal Level - 1.3 Inch Screen Displaying: Battery Level, Temperature, Automatic Shutoff Timer - Two button easy temperature control ↑↓ - Micro USB Charging, Charge while use (if battery not depleted), 1 hr Charge Time - Dual Filter, 3 AirFlow Chamber, Wooden Mouthpiece - 200 F - 428 F Adjustable Temperature Scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius (93 C - 220 C) - Oval Ceramic Heating Chamber - EZ AirPath (Isolated) - Sturdy, Metal Body - Measurements: 4.1"L x 1.85"W x .48"H - Materials: Steel, Li-Ion, Ceramic Included: - AirVape X - X Shell - Concentrates Pad Insert - USB Charger Cable - Cleaning, Loading Tools - Replacement Filter Screens - User Manual - Limited Lifetime Warranty (easily registered here on AirVapeUSA.com)