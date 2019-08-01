About this product

Specifications: - 300 mAh chargeable battery - 510 thread - 3 changeable voltage settings - Easy to Use Settings - Sturdy Metal Body - Materials: Stainless Steel How To Use: - Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times. - Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v). - Only The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates. - Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale. What's included in the kit: - AirVape OM Mini Battery - One Cap for universal 1 gr cartridges - Charger - User Manual