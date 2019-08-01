 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. OM Mini

OM Mini

by AirVape

5.09
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers OM Mini

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Specifications: - 300 mAh chargeable battery - 510 thread - 3 changeable voltage settings - Easy to Use Settings - Sturdy Metal Body - Materials: Stainless Steel How To Use: - Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times. - Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v). - Only The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates. - Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale. What's included in the kit: - AirVape OM Mini Battery - One Cap for universal 1 gr cartridges - Charger - User Manual

About this brand

AirVape Logo
Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.

9 customer reviews

5.09

Thu Aug 01 2019
K........1
Great product!
Wed Jul 10 2019
A........9
Noiceeeee! Love it and been using it for a few months! Best vape e-everrrrrr!