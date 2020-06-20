 Loading…

ArGo

by Arizer

5.02
$324.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Ultimate Portability - Go Discreetly. Go Farther. Go Longer. Go Prepared. Go The Distance - All the power you need with High Capacity, Rechargeable, Interchangeable Batteries, USB charging & Use While Charging. The Arizer Way - Simple and easy to use. Pure and Tasty Vapor. Maintenance Free. Go with Confidence - Built to last with only the highest quality components. Backed by a limited 2-year warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service. WHAT’S INCLUDED 1 x ArGo Portable Micro-Heater 1 x ArGo Battery 1 x ArGo USB Charger /Power Adapter 2 x ArGo Glass Aroma Tube 1 x ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case 2 x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 4 x ArGo Stainless Steel Filter Screens 1 x ArGo Owners Manual

About this brand

Arizer Logo
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Sat Jun 20 2020
S........d
Simple and easy to use. Aroma tubes mean its easy to fill tubes and exchange them as needed. Same goes for the battery, easy to replace. The unit charges while in use or you can use an available external charger. Cleaning is simple too. Tubes are all that needs cleaning and a minute in iso and a rinse is all you need. Flavor is amazing from this unit. With an all glass vapor path you get nothing but vapor. Temps are adjustable as well. My only complaint is that the beeper is a little quiet and dosen't always beep.
Fri Sep 13 2019
L........e
I've owned an Arizer ArGo since it was released a year or two ago. You can't beat the flavor this unit produces, and it's so small, it's literally the size of a deck of cards. It does get a bit warm to the touch where the heating element and air intake is but if you hold it without covering the intake your good to go. The retractable top is a nice feature as you can leave your Glass Stem in the unit and raise the top so it doesn't break while in your pocket or if you knock it over. The battery is easy to swap out if you are using it a lot in one day, and the charging time for a battery is about 3 hours, which I usually just charge overnight. I'm still using the original battery. It's my go-to vape when I want to be out of the house as it's so discreet and fits completely in your hand. It's an impressive little device. Arizer's customer service is quick to reply, I had an issue with my accessories order and they solved the problem right away. I've been a fan of Arizer products for a long time and will continue to keep my eye out for the next big thing this great Canadian company comes up with. For dry herb vaporizers, Arizer easily gets my vote.