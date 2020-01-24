 Loading…

Extreme Q

by Arizer

5.06
$239.99MSRP

About this product

New Quiet Fan New 'Midnight Chrome' Finish Cooler, more compact design Now with THREE Year Waranty New clear view LCD Screen Now with 'fast heat' ceramic heating Precise temperature control, now with triple heat sensors Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.

About this brand

Arizer Logo
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

Fri Jan 24 2020
m........a
I have a Solo 2 for my handheld vape so I decided to try the Extreme by Arizer too and was super happy with my buy! I had used the Volcano in the past and it's a great product but this produces the same vapor if you're filling bags and has the whip and is a much more affordable price so I love it!
Tue Dec 31 2019
D........r
This product is efficient and budget friendly. As a mmj patient this makes life so much easier.
2 people found this helpful
Sat Nov 30 2019
V........R
I have used this unit a lot. It is great I prefer to use the balloon for vaping because it is so easy to use. You just insert the balloon on to the unit let the unit warm for a couple of minutes and then use the remote to turn on the fan. It is really super easy and convenient . I highly recommend this unit for this reason and it is well built and very affordable