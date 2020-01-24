About this product

New Quiet Fan New 'Midnight Chrome' Finish Cooler, more compact design Now with THREE Year Waranty New clear view LCD Screen Now with 'fast heat' ceramic heating Precise temperature control, now with triple heat sensors Redesigned with Solid State Circuitry The Extreme Q temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit and the Remote Control.