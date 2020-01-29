 Loading…

Solo

by Arizer

Utilizing a sleek and compact design concept, the Solo measures 4.5 “ in Height and 1.75” in Diameter, conveniently fitting inside the palm of your hand. A rock solid outer shell accompanies the Solo protecting the unit from scratching and general wear and tear. Internally, a solid foundation surrounds the ceramic heating element, adding an extra layer of durability. Simplicity at Its Best Unique 2-piece system is easy to use and easy to clean, making the unit itself basically maintenance free. Variable temperature settings and auto shut-off makes life simple. Powerful Performance Up to 2 hours of continuous battery run time and a use While Charging feature keeps the power coming non-stop. Add an optional charging clock for even more convenience. Proven Longevity Years of customer satisfaction attests to the durability and efficiency of our original portable vaporizer model. producing quality vapor since 2011. Easy to use Compact & lightweight design Completely portable - no cords or wires High quality Lithium Ion Battery - 1 - 2 Hours of continous use! LED Temperature Control System Utilizes glass instead of plastic What’s Included 1 x Solo Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Solo Charger 1 x Solo Glass Aroma Tube (Curved) 1 x Solo Glass Aroma Tube (110mm) 1 x Solo Glass Aroma Dish 2 x Solo Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Solo Instructions Booklet

Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

Wed Jan 29 2020
L........e
I've had my Solo for 3 years and counting. Each and every time it does the job. Easy to use and simple to keep clean, no complaints about this great device.
Thu Nov 14 2019
E........t
I was gifted a solo second hand and got another 3 years out of this vaporizer I have to say 5 years on an herbal vape is just insane quality.
Mon May 23 2016
h........2
My favorite portable vaporizer for home use. I do use a screen (1/2"). Heats up perfectly and vapes flowers efficiently. Charges relatively quickly. I like the #4 setting. Never needs cleaning Soak the straws over night in alcohol and they come out spotless.