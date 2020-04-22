 Loading…

Solo II

by Arizer

5.07
$299.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

High Power / High Performance Reliable all-day vaping with up to 20 uses per charge. Heavy duty vaporizer, heats up 3x times faster. Improved Airflow. Hits Hard. Thick Clouds. BORO-SILICATE GLASS High Quality Medical Grade Components and an all-glass vapor path delivers pure & tasty vapor every time. SIMPLICITY BY DESIGN Meticulously designed and precisely engineered with unmatched attention to quality. The Solo II requires very little maintenance so you can spend your time using it and not cleaning it! PERFECTLY PORTABLE Comfortable & Ergonomic Design. Compact, Lightweight & Durable. Includes everything you need for quick and easy use on the go! PRECISION MATTERS Custom Session Settings (only from Arizer) and precise temperature control adjustable in 1-degree and 10-degree increments give you the freedom of choice without the need for apps or gimmicks. What’s Included 1 x Solo II Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Solo II Charger / Power Adapter 1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Tube (90mm) 1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Tube (110mm) 1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Dish 1 x Solo II Belt-Clip Carry Case 2 x Solo II Silicone Stem Caps 4 x Solo II Stainless Steel Filter Screens 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Solo II Owner’s Manual

About this brand

Arizer Logo
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

7 customer reviews

5.07

Wed Apr 22 2020
M........x
In a word - outstanding! I have enjoyed my Solo II immensely and have been impressed by the build quality and performance, and have recommended the specific product to several people - after trying mine, they have also purchased this excellent unit. I have had zero issues up until recently, when a "glitch" of some sort rendered the Solo inoperable. As this is my only unit, and I cannot combust, I was concerned, but resigned. I know the warranty policy and so was resigned to several weeks without my Solo, as I live in a remote area with limited access to things, especially in these uncertain times. Well, all I can say is, Jessica has gone above and beyond with providing service, and I am blown away with how helpful and kind she has been- I won't be waiting weeks. I'm very pleased that I chose a quality Canadian product - but I'm extremely impressed with the level of customer care (CARE being the operative word!) Thank you Arizer, and especially thank you Jessica - you've ensured a big fan and a loyal customer! I look forward to affording an Extreme Q soon :)
Wed Jan 29 2020
A........k
The Solo II is my daily driver. I use it every day and it consistently performs above my expectations. It's easy to use, i literally don't have to clean it and it's a tank. I want to underline, the unit itself doesn't need cleaning. I just drop the tube into 90% iso alochol (once the tube is empty and i'm done using it / it's too dirty to keep using) and use a new clean one. Super easy. Way easier than my old pax where i had to dismantle the whole thing. My Solo II is ready to go with a clean tube in less than 2 seconds. It's a GREAT dry herb vape. And the battery life is amazing. I never question if it'll last me the night.
Fri Jan 24 2020
m........a
I've tried a number of handheld vapes and this one is my favourite by far. I find that the vapor quality and taste lasts so much longer than other vapes and I'm assuming it's because of the glass? Also the battery is amazing. Anyways I recommend this to all my friends and you won't be disappointed!