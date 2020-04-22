In a word - outstanding! I have enjoyed my Solo II immensely and have been impressed by the build quality and performance, and have recommended the specific product to several people - after trying mine, they have also purchased this excellent unit. I have had zero issues up until recently, when a "glitch" of some sort rendered the Solo inoperable. As this is my only unit, and I cannot combust, I was concerned, but resigned. I know the warranty policy and so was resigned to several weeks without my Solo, as I live in a remote area with limited access to things, especially in these uncertain times. Well, all I can say is, Jessica has gone above and beyond with providing service, and I am blown away with how helpful and kind she has been- I won't be waiting weeks. I'm very pleased that I chose a quality Canadian product - but I'm extremely impressed with the level of customer care (CARE being the operative word!) Thank you Arizer, and especially thank you Jessica - you've ensured a big fan and a loyal customer! I look forward to affording an Extreme Q soon :)