  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Desktop vaporizers
  5. V-Tower

V-Tower

by Arizer

$164.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Arizer V Tower vaporizer is the ideal choice for individuals in search of a good quality, no-nonsense unit with fantastic temperature flexibility. This desktop vaporizer has two vaporizing options: whip and potpourri. This is also a great stationary unit for individuals who are looking for great value and reliable basic functionality. The V-Tower temperatures can be displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Precise digital temperature controls are adjustable in 1-degree Celsius increments with a full temperature range of 50° C - 260° C (122° F - 500° F). Temperatures can be changed easily at any time with the buttons on the unit.

About this brand

Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

1 customer review

4.01

Fri Sep 13 2019
L........e
The V-Tower is a simple and straight forward table-top vape. Some assembly required, but the full convection flavor is UNREAL! Once it's up to temperature you can leave it on and get nice big rips from your herbs. This unit lives on my bedside table and is great for those sleepless nights or pain relief. For about $120.00 the price is great, you might even be able to find one for less than that and you'll never need another unit for home use again. Arizer rules!