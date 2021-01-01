 Loading…

by Artisan Batch

About this product

In the heart of Simcoe County, Ontario you’ll find a 3.5-acre property with a state-of-the-art indoor greenhouse facility. That’s where Stinky Greens Organic grows their high-quality cannabis. Since 2018, Stinky Greens Organic has been earning trust and admiration among their customers thanks to their dedication and carefully handled product. All of their cannabis is grown in coco soil to allow sufficient air flow and water circulation. Plus, the facility is a closed loop and CO2 enhanced, ensuring no elements from the outdoors make their way in. Grown using the sea of green method, every Stinky Greens plant is hand-watered then hang dried. They are cold cured for 14 days, then dry-trimmed to start and finish off by being hand-trimmed courtesy of the Master Grower. This ensures the trichomes and integrity of the bud remain intact. Stinky Greens Organic Sticky Larry is a cross between Motor Breath and Larry OG, and is an indica-dominant strain with 20-26% THC. Sticky Larry’s main terpenes are myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, giving it a strong, smooth flavour with no aftertaste. The buds are green, frosty, and sticky—coated with high-resin trichomes.

About this brand

Artisan Batch Logo
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.

About this strain

Motorbreath

Motorbreath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

