Hybrid

4.4 743 reviews

SFV OG

aka San Fernando Valley OG, San Fernando Valley Kush, SFV OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 84 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 743 reviews

SFV OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

501 people reported 3690 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 28%
Pain 34%
Stress 32%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

743

KindGoddess420
Member since 2016
🌲..My new hybrid wake 'n bake LuvBud!..she's soo UpCalmEuphoricFocusedRelaxed..no aches or pain this AM!..Feeling Motivated & Energetic, ready to Go!!💚..&Amazing relief for my Chronic Fatigue..A lovely Sativa-Start with a Very Kind, Indica-Ideal Finish!..Luv the piney-pungent taste..A Perfect Day...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
TheWeedSommelier
Member since 2015
My roommate and I smoked this the other day and after my first hit, first of all I was coughing quite a bit, but secondly, I was instantly feeling it hit. Everything below my neck started to go numb and time slowed to a snails pace. The potency on this is quite high in my opinion, and I'm sure this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
glamourgamer
Member since 2016
Vaporized in a Da Buddah, heat setting 1:00 position. I had a terrible migraine yesterday which led to vomitting and tea and crackers as the only thing I could eat. Today, the left over pain and still lingering migraine have left me at home and sick. I just vaped a bowl of this and feel so much b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedTingly
MissPositive
Member since 2016
Great for pain without feeling too stoned! Excellent for stress and depression! Goes well with watching Cannabis documentaries while enjoying a mineral water with a fresh slice of organic lime!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Definitely a 5 star OG strain, probably one of my favorites next to "True OG". San Francisco Valley OG is always extremely potent and very very good with huge dense nugs with a very very pungent smell. Great for Pain, Depression, Anxiety & Spasms, definitely a must smoke strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

OG Kush
OG Kush
parent
SFV OG
SFV OG
First strain child
Peyton Manning
child
Second strain child
Corleone Kush The Don Cut
child

