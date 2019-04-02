 Loading…

Atman Moonlight Vaporizer

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

$99.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Moonlight vaporizer is Atman new design portable vaporizer, in fashionable box style. True vaporizer for wax only . The device is equipped with advanced wattage controls from 8W to 20W in 4 levels for wax. Powered by 2800mah lithium battery, in conjunction with Titanium heating coil, Glass Tank,it offers perfectly performance of pure and flavorful vapor throughout all the day. With only one power button to create a simply operation, convenient experience ,and elegant appearance. Atman Moonlight Customization: Atman Moonlight, premium wax vaporizer in box style for wax, perfectly performance. It will be the first vaporizer coming with personal customization service on the device. We offer plenty designs for laser options. Of course yes , you can offer your own design for the customization as well,When but the maximum size is 35x45mm. Welcome you to do your own personal Moonlight vaporizer. Both sides of Atman Moonlight are available for you . This kit includes: 1 x ATMAN Moonlight Wax Vaporizer 1 x USB CHARGER 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x Stainless Steel Spoon 1 x USER MANUAL 1 x GIFTBOX

About this brand

Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team

1 customer review

Tue Apr 02 2019
I........N
I hate this and you should never even think about buying it. It is designed poorly, the maximum wattage doesn’t do anything except melt the wax all over the device and clog the intakes, the glass mouthpiece is NOT Pyrex as stated, and it just feels flimsy. Whoever designed this should be ashamed of themselves. I would rather slam my head repeatedly into the nearest brick wall than ever buy something from atmin ever again.