 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snow Bud

Snow Bud

by Benchmark

Write a review
Benchmark Cannabis Flower Snow Bud

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A hybrid of Afghani and South African genetic, Snow bud is visually identifiable by its red hair, and crystal-white trichomes covered buds. Skunky smell and clear hints of cinnamon are part of this bud's terpene profile.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Benchmark Logo
Benchmark id committed to setting the standard and becoming the global leader in delivering the highest quality cannabis and cannabis products.