Snow Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Bud.

Reviews

43

Avatar for Quindope
Member since 2017
Not impressed .. 😕 is this even kush? There’s nothing special about it.
Avatar for SpanishGuitarist
Member since 2019
Forget taking an Advil, Snow does the trick better and faster. And it has the energy of a Sativa to boost the mind. One toke is great for daytime pain and stress, but more than that will help with sleep...a versatile strain and help for back pain!
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Drew0805
Member since 2018
bunk, bunk, bunk, frustration weed. Do not buy this strain.
Avatar for FireOwl
Member since 2015
Because of my PTSD, I don't usually try hybrids, but took a chance based on my budtender"s expert opinion. It was surprisingly relaxing &amp; didn't make me paranoid at all; helped with the mood, which helped with the pain. Thanks Nirvana in PV, for having staff that knows what they're talking about...
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for llmead
Member since 2017
This strain is dope, whether you call it snow bud or akorn. You can tell that it’s almost exactly 50/50 sativa indica. As a person with anxiety I find that it doesn’t make my anxiety worse when smoking it. Doesn’t taste the best but it’s worth it for the high
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ___maxt___t
Member since 2018
Find the effects kind of boring but great for collecting crystals
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for PepperSloan
Member since 2018
I found this strain to have an almost coffee-like flavor at a low temp but when I raised the temp just a little bit, it began to taste almost like a “burnt homegrown." Bleh! It’s a strain, in my humble opinion, that should be vaporized at a very low setting for flavor. I think trying to smoke it in ...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
