KandyPens Prism Plus Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$127.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Boasting the same premium vapor production the KandyPens brand is known for, the Prism Plus Vaporizer is one of the stealthiest & most powerful wax pens to date. The slightly larger brother of the KandyPens Prism Vape Pen, the Prism Plus is about 4.1” inches long and just as easily concealable and pocket-friendly. This vaporizer can be easily hidden in your grip during use and won't weigh down or burden your pockets while on the move. Despite its small stature, the KandyPens Prism Plus does not sacrifice vapor quality for stealthiness, providing the same milky & potent rips wax enthusiasts desire. The KandyPens Prism Plus comes with two premium oil atomizers. For our cloud blowers, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If your more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest sized rips. Either way you choose, both atomizers are made with high quality medical grade materials and leak-proof designs for the ultimate hassle-free & enjoyable experience. The KandyPens Prism Plus features an impressive 900mAh battery with a long-lasting battery life and preset variable voltage temperatures optimized for the most popular waxy oils & vaping styles. A simple single button control makes toggling temperature presets seamless while the Prism Plus battery is charged via USB, making it uber easy to vape & power up on-the-go. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 KandyPens Prism Plus Vaporizer Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer Single Button Control Stainless Steel Build Variable Voltages 900mAh Battery USB Charging Super Compact Pen-Style Design 2 Glass Mouthpieces Keychain Dabber Tool Pass-Through Charging Portable & Travel-Friendly
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.