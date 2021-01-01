Canada Puffin Cannabutter Maker by Swiss Force
by Canada Puffin
$55.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Make your own infused edibles at home! 18/10 Polished stainless steel construction Durable flip top lid and carry handle 300ml/10oz capacity Packed in black satin lined giftbox Cannabutter instructions Unscrew the lower compartment and add 1 stick of butter and 1/2 cup of water Fill the middle compartment with the strain of your choice Place on stovetop on medium heat for 10 minutes Pour the mixture and chill until solid
About this brand
Canada Puffin
