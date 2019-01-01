Canna Farms is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of high-grade medicinal cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and live cannabis plants under the ACMPR. Canna Farms was the first LP in British Columbia, and since then our dedicated and talented team has been working hard to provide our patients with exceptional cannabis products at an affordable price. We pride ourselves in offering a large selection of strains of high quality, artisan, and hand-trimmed cannabis flowers with varying levels of THC and CBD. We are also proud to provide cannabis-infused oils to our clients, which are great for discrete, standardize dosing. Our CANNA OIL is available in high-THC, high-CBD and blended varieties. Canna Farms is also the second LP in Canada to sell live cannabis plants (ACMPR starting materials) to clients that hold a valid personal production license under the ACMPR. Our team has decades of combined experience in cannabis cultivation, scientific research, customer service, and building design. Inspired by the stunning mountainous scenery that surrounds our facility, we cultivate our plants naturally, using glacial-fed groundwater, without any pesticides or foliar sprays. Our comprehensive Quality Assurance and Control program ensures that all of our products are rigorously tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for cannabinoid potency and a variety of microbial & chemical contaminants including bacteria, molds, yeasts, and heavy metals. Canna Farms is 100% Canadian and family-owned and operated, and we source all of our supplies and raw materials from local businesses. Unlike many of our competitors, Canna Farms embraces the rich cannabis culture and cultivation history that Canada and British Columbia are known for. We use traditional strain names, so that our patients are able to easily transition to the ACMPR program, and know exactly what they are ordering. We are passionate, client-focused, and pride ourselves in delivering unparalleled customer service. We are constantly improving our cultivation methods, and always looking for feedback from our patients. Contact one of our client service experts to learn more about how you can become a patient with Canna Farms.